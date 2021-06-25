 Skip to main content
A timeline of ISU President Larry Dietz's career

Larry Dietz has had a career in education spanning five decades. Here's a look back. Visit pantagraph.com for more photos and videos. 

January 1971: Started as financial aid adviser in student work and financial assistance at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

October 1972: Began at Iowa State University as assistant coordinator of financial aid and student employment

January 1984: Named associate director of financial aid and student employment at Iowa State

August 1985: Started at University of Missouri–Kansas City as adjunct assistant professor of education and assistant vice chancellor for student affairs.

1988: Received President's Award from the Midwest Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators

June 1998: Named vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management after six months as an interim vice chancellor for student affairs at UMKC

1999: Attended the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University

April 2000: Returned to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to join the Chancellor’s Executive Committee as vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management and special assistant to the chancellor

June 2011: Began at Illinois State University as vice president for student affairs and associate professor of educational administration and foundations

March 2014: Named president of Illinois State University

2017: Received Legacy of Excellence Award from the McLean County Chamber of Commerce

Nov. 20, 2021: Announced plan to retire

June 30, 2021: Retires from Illinois State University

