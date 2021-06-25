A timeline of ISU President Larry Dietz's career

Larry Dietz has had a career in education spanning five decades. Here's a look back. Visit pantagraph.com for more photos and videos.
January 1971: Started as financial aid adviser in student work and financial assistance at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
October 1972: Began at Iowa State University as assistant coordinator of financial aid and student employment
January 1984: Named associate director of financial aid and student employment at Iowa State
August 1985: Started at University of Missouri–Kansas City as adjunct assistant professor of education and assistant vice chancellor for student affairs.
1988: Received President's Award from the Midwest Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators
June 1998: Named vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management after six months as an interim vice chancellor for student affairs at UMKC
1999: Attended the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University
April 2000: Returned to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to join the Chancellor’s Executive Committee as vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management and special assistant to the chancellor
June 2011: Began at Illinois State University as vice president for student affairs and associate professor of educational administration and foundations
March 2014: Named president of Illinois State University
2017: Received Legacy of Excellence Award from the McLean County Chamber of Commerce
Nov. 20, 2021: Announced plan to retire
June 30, 2021: Retires from Illinois State University
