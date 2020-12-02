 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About 1,300 Illinois State University students to receive degrees; recorded ceremony planned
0 comments

About 1,300 Illinois State University students to receive degrees; recorded ceremony planned

{{featured_button_text}}
120320-blm-1isugraduation

In this file photo from the spring, Illinois State University videographer Andy Savage and Brian Beam, executive director of university marketing and communications, record a video of ISU President Larry Dietz making remarks for the spring commencement online program. Like spring, the winter commencement commencement will be an online video.

 FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Illinois State University expects to award 1,070 bachelor’s degrees and 220 graduate degrees this semester but once again, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremony will be virtual.

As was done in May, the winter commencement will include recorded remarks by President Larry Dietz, who recently announced plans to retire in June, and other ISU officials. Students were invited to submit photos for a video slideshow that will recognize the winter 2020 graduates with names and/or photographs.

Each graduate also will be mailed a special celebratory package that includes copies of the commencement program book, commemorative tassel, alumni keychain and a diploma cover.

The recorded ceremony will be available on the commencement website — www.ilstu.edu/commencement — Dec. 12.

While canceling the in-person ceremony to comply with public health guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the university said it did not want the achievements of the graduates to go without recognition. That is why ISU is having the video ceremony and sending the commemorative gifts to the winter graduates.

The university is still looking into ways to host an in-person celebration for all 2020 graduates in spring 2021, depending on what state and local guidelines are in place at that time.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News