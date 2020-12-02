About 1,300 Illinois State University students to receive degrees; recorded ceremony planned

NORMAL — Illinois State University expects to award 1,070 bachelor’s degrees and 220 graduate degrees this semester but once again, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremony will be virtual.
As was done in May, the winter commencement will include recorded remarks by President Larry Dietz, who recently announced plans to retire in June, and other ISU officials. Students were invited to submit photos for a video slideshow that will recognize the winter 2020 graduates with names and/or photographs.
Each graduate also will be mailed a special celebratory package that includes copies of the commencement program book, commemorative tassel, alumni keychain and a diploma cover.
The recorded ceremony will be available on the commencement website — www.ilstu.edu/commencement — Dec. 12.
While canceling the in-person ceremony to comply with public health guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the university said it did not want the achievements of the graduates to go without recognition. That is why ISU is having the video ceremony and sending the commemorative gifts to the winter graduates.
The university is still looking into ways to host an in-person celebration for all 2020 graduates in spring 2021, depending on what state and local guidelines are in place at that time.
