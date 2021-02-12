Advocates push for health and sex education to be required in Illinois public schools

Illinois has remained largely stagnant on health education policy, relying on legislation from the 1980s, according to Brigid Leahy, senior director of public policy for Planned Parenthood Illinois Action.

“The decision was made to have it be optional; that’s been the status quo for 30 years,” she said. “Over the years, we’ve gone back and tinkered with it, but we decided to start working on this in the fall of 2019. The base conclusion is that every student deserves to get quality personal health and safety education.”

Supporters are hopeful it will pass and have received interest from legislators, she added.

Deonn Strathman, director of Community Engagement and Adolescent Health Initiatives at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, has overseen outreach and education programming for over 10 years in Ohio and Illinois. Strathman, who goes by the pronoun they, said they have seen little changes when it comes to health education over their career, especially when it comes to sexual education.

“I’m still hearing people using scare tactics in the classroom or homophobic language,” they said. “It’s so heartbreaking to talk to college students about how they never got sex education and they just feel like they’re unprepared to take care of their bodies.”