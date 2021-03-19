Affordability, spending take center stage of Heartland Community College candidate debate

NORMAL — The need to reach out to potential students from underrepresented communities, keep college affordable and avoid deficit spending were among topic addressed in a forum Thursday night for candidates for Heartland Community College board of trustees.
The forum was sponsored by WGLT-FM and livestreamed on its Facebook page.
Participating in the forum were five candidates for two, six-year terms: Joshua Crockett and Catrina Parker of Bloomington; Rebecca Ropp and Jodie Slothower of Normal; and Cynthia Pulley of Downs, along with two candidates of one, two-year term, Jim Drew of Lincoln and Cecelia Long of Bloomington. Ropp and Drew are incumbents
The election is April 6 and early voting is under way.
There was very little disagreement among the candidates on the issues discussed.
Crockett said, “Deficit spending should never be accepted as the norm,” but, like other candidates, said it is sometimes necessary. He said the college needs to look for more revenue streams, such as increasing the professional development and continuing education to businesses.
Pulley said when the college has to engage in deficit spending because of unforeseeable events, such as the pandemic, it needs to have a plan to make up for the gap.
Slothower said a big part of the problem is the state not contributing as much as it should, a complaint echoed by other candidates.
Drew said he is not a believer in deficit spending and said the college’s commitment to building a surplus helped it weather down times better than others during the state budget impasse.
Ropp noted that Heartland has been able to maintain a good bond rating because of its financial health.
On the topic of increasing enrollment among minority groups and the college’s role in combatting racism and social inequality, the candidates acknowledged that Heartland has been working in that area but commented that more could be done.
Parker said there should be more outreach to underserved communities. She also emphasized the need to ensure the people the college is trying to help are involved in the decision-making.
Long said many students are struggling with obstacles to pursuing their education, whether it’s having a computer and internet access or basics such as food and a place to live. She said the college could do a better job of helping students connect with available resources.
Pulley said building relationships is important to bring in more students from underserved communities. She said applauded the college’s dual credit programs in the district’s high schools and summer youth programs as two ways it builds relationships.
Crockett said the college has a Strategic Enrollment Management Plan that is addressing the enrollment issue in a systematic way that includes not only recruiting students but giving them support they need to stay in college. He worked on the early stages of that plan while serving as a student trustee.
Ropp also cited strategic enrollment initiatives in addition to the more recent diversity, equity and inclusion task force which resulted in hiring an assistant to the president to focus on that area.
Slothower said the college needs to be sure it offers “a welcoming environment.”
Asked what they would “brag” about when it comes to Heartland, several candidates referred to what they described as a family atmosphere and caring faculty and staff.
Parker said she came to Heartland as a student at a rough point in her life and “I succeeded because of the faculty and staff.” While others told her she couldn’t do things, Parker said Heartland’s faculty and staff said, “You can do it,” and she went on to get a bachelor’s degree at Illinois State University and a master’s degree from DePaul University.
Long said she would brag about “the incredible people who work at Heartland, especially those in student support services” and also the students themselves.
Illinois reopening plan: What to know about the latest updates
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota