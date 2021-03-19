Affordability, spending take center stage of Heartland Community College candidate debate

Pulley said when the college has to engage in deficit spending because of unforeseeable events, such as the pandemic, it needs to have a plan to make up for the gap.

Slothower said a big part of the problem is the state not contributing as much as it should, a complaint echoed by other candidates.

Drew said he is not a believer in deficit spending and said the college’s commitment to building a surplus helped it weather down times better than others during the state budget impasse.

Ropp noted that Heartland has been able to maintain a good bond rating because of its financial health.

On the topic of increasing enrollment among minority groups and the college’s role in combatting racism and social inequality, the candidates acknowledged that Heartland has been working in that area but commented that more could be done.

Parker said there should be more outreach to underserved communities. She also emphasized the need to ensure the people the college is trying to help are involved in the decision-making.