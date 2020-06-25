Ag complex? More lab space? Heartland Community College leaders look to update facilities plan

Student trustee Katie Boland said, “It’s really important for students to have a place to study inside and out.”

The college is in the process of expanding its agriculture program and the proposed plan envisions an ag complex on the site of an old farm homestead adjacent to agriculture land on the west side of the campus. The lack of appropriate facilities for the future agriculture program was among weaknesses cited in a review by Legat Architects.

Because of the need for space and proximity to agricultural fields, the ag complex needs to be the on the west side of campus. Still, board member Becky Ropp said it is important that roads and paths make it feel connected to the rest of the campus and not isolated.

Other weaknesses included limited space for growth; obsolete spaces in the health and natural science program areas, despite heavy demand; and out-of-date spaces to meet training needs in career technical education.