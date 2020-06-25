Ag complex? More lab space? Heartland Community College leaders look to update facilities plan

NORMAL — Heartland Community College leaders are considering how to ensure their facilities meet the needs of programs in heavy demand — and make room for growth in the coming years.
Trustees reviewed options for an updated facilities master plan during a roughly two-hour special meeting Thursday night. Elements on the table include development of an agriculture education complex, more space for career technical education, additional and updated science lab space and room for new or expanded health sciences programs.
Combining enrollment and student services was another “anchor” in the plan.
Costs were not discussed during the meeting, but the various options could range from $95 million to $115 million, said Michael Lundeen, a principal with Legat Architects who is leading the master plan process. Those numbers are very preliminary, he said.
“It really depends on the time frame and whether everything is done,” Lundeen said after the meeting.
Having a spot in the master plan isn't a guarantee that something will happen. The Illinois Community College Board requires all community colleges to have a facilities master plan and update it about every five years.
Work on the latest update began in September and has included meetings with faculty and administrators.
Architects and the board of trustees will meet again in August, President Keith Cornille said.
Members of the @Heartland_CC board studied options Thursday night for an updated facilities master plan. Among anchors are an agriculture education complex and new career tecnical education facility. Inclusion in the plan does not necessarily mean they will be built. pic.twitter.com/JnFQdBVS3o— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) June 26, 2020
Most trustees on Thursday said they preferred an option that would move enrollment and student services into what is now the Workforce Development Center.
“We want to draw them into the heart of the campus,” board member Janet Hood said. The move would bring enrollment and student services near other student and community areas, such as the Fitness and Recreation Center and Astroth Community Education Center.
The option favored by the board would locate the agriculture complex and the new career and technical education building on the southwest side of campus, with room for expansion as needed.
The proposed plan also included changes in landscaping that would provide a natural path to Birky Pond, enhance the quad and create more spaces for students to gather outdoors to study or relax between classes.
Having places to sit and have events “is one of those things that can bring your campus to life,” Lundeen told the board.
Student trustee Katie Boland said, “It’s really important for students to have a place to study inside and out.”
The college is in the process of expanding its agriculture program and the proposed plan envisions an ag complex on the site of an old farm homestead adjacent to agriculture land on the west side of the campus. The lack of appropriate facilities for the future agriculture program was among weaknesses cited in a review by Legat Architects.
Because of the need for space and proximity to agricultural fields, the ag complex needs to be the on the west side of campus. Still, board member Becky Ropp said it is important that roads and paths make it feel connected to the rest of the campus and not isolated.
Other weaknesses included limited space for growth; obsolete spaces in the health and natural science program areas, despite heavy demand; and out-of-date spaces to meet training needs in career technical education.
Among the strengths cited were the compactness of the campus, its well-defined quad and uniform architecture — although it was noted that the latter could also be a weakness.
