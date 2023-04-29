ATLANTA — The Atlanta High School Alumni Association will hold its banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the new Olympia South School Gymnasium in Atlanta.

A cornerstone dedication will be held before the banquet at 4:30 p.m.

A cornerstone has been placed at the new gymnasium to celebrate 100 years of the Alumni Association.

Due to COVID, the banquet has not been held since 2019, so the 50-year classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 will be honored along with 1973.

Also being honored for 2023 are the classes of 1953, 1958, 1963 and 1968.

Olympia High School fire, April 2023