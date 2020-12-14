 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual King address at Illinois State University to be virtual, feature author
0 comments
alert

Annual King address at Illinois State University to be virtual, feature author

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A professor/author will deliver the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. address for Illinois State University in January.

The address is usually part of a dinner, but in 2021 it will take place in a virtual format because of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., a distinguished professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, will present “Democracy in Black” at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Registration is free. Register at https://forms.illinoisstate.edu/forms/mlk_jr_keynote_with_dr_eddie_s_glaude_jr_ by Jan. 8 to have the Zoom link emailed to them.

Glaude writes about Black communities, race in the United States and challenges faced by democracy. His books include “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul” and “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America.”

His most recent book, released earlier this year, is “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.”

Glaude also is a columnist for Time Magazine and regularly appears on “Meet the Press” on NBC. He also is an MSNBC contributor to programs such as "Morning Joe" and "Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace."

This event is presented by the Office of the President, University Housing Services and the Association of Residence Halls.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years

Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

 LENORE SOBOTA

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County
Local News

COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County

“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News