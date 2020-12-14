Annual King address at Illinois State University to be virtual, feature author

Glaude writes about Black communities, race in the United States and challenges faced by democracy. His books include “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul” and “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America.”
Glaude also is a columnist for Time Magazine and regularly appears on “Meet the Press” on NBC. He also is an MSNBC contributor to programs such as "Morning Joe" and "Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace."
This event is presented by the Office of the President, University Housing Services and the Association of Residence Halls.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”
The Illinois State University board of trustees extended the contract of retiring President Larry Dietz, launched a search for his successor and continued an agreement for COVID-19 testing at a special meeting Saturday.