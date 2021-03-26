Another Bloomington District 87 school board candidate to withdraw

BLOOMINGTON — Another candidate is withdrawing from the race for the Bloomington District 87 school board.

Fitzgerald Samedy said in an email on Friday he is ending his campaign “due to the Jon Reed situation.” Reed withdrew as a District 87 school board candidate on March 16 after a video circulated on social media focusing on posts on Reed’s personal Facebook page that critics characterized as bigoted and hateful.

Reed and Samedy had appeared together on some campaign material along with the line “Elect two good men.”

Samedy said he had not yet formally withdrawn but would do so on Monday.

His name will continue to be on the April 6 ballot, but any votes would not be valid if he formally files his withdrawal with election officials.

