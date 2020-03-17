Answering the 'how?: ISU student reflects on school closure

Where embracing the sorrow fits into this is like this: Instead of putting a band-aid on that wound, you peel back the band-aid and look at the wound for what it is. You look into what is hurt and why, you start to figure out what could help cure you. This process could be messy. You might have to face the world still hurt, people might know something is wrong, you might have to tell people about it so they can help you. But overtime, because you were brave, because you were willing to be honest about it, because you were willing to talk, you begin to see the wound heal.

Translate this into where we are now. Maybe you’re a senior who is faced with losing your last semester. That’s your wound. Maybe you’re an athlete whose season was cut short. That’s your wound. Maybe you’ve just been told you have to move back home to somewhere that doesn’t feel like a home anymore. That’s your wound. All of us because of this are wounded. How we will heal is not with band-aids. Band-aids could be not talking about this with anyone, or pretending like it doesn’t bother you, or maybe you do talk about this stuff but finish with “…but it’s okay. You don’t have to be okay if you’re not. Healing for these wounds starts with embracing the fact they're real.Healing for these wounds starts with embracing the fact they’re real.