As Illinois schools began sharing COVID-19 plans, teacher retirements surged

“That’s been an issue for a long time even before COVID,” said Reilly. “I’m confident we’ll be OK.”

Unit 5

Superintendent Kristen Weikle said she hasn’t seen any surge in retiring or resigning teachers since the pandemic began.

“Nothing significant at all — nothing outside of a typical school year,” she said. “We’re fortunate.”

Weikle estimated one teacher has retired since the school year began.

Some teachers, particularly in the elementary schools, had to be reassigned to teach remotely since about 24% of students will finish the first semester in fully remote learning, Weikle said.

With minimal teachers leaving the district, the teacher shortage hasn’t been enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic at Unit 5, but Weikle said, “there are always areas where you have a need to fill.”

Finding qualified substitute teachers and paraprofessionals has been a priority this fall, as in the last several years.