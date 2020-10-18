As Illinois schools began sharing COVID-19 plans, teacher retirements surged

BLOOMINGTON — At the beginning of 2020, the number of Illinois teachers opting for retirement was down from previous years, but after schools shut down in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers climbed.
Typically, the “retirement season” for teachers is between January and June, according to Dave Urbanek, director of communications for the Teachers Retirement System of Illinois. In 2020, though, there was a spike of out-of-season retirements in July, August and September after many districts started announcing their return to learn plans for the fall.
August 2020 saw a 67% increase in teacher retirements from the two Augusts prior, with 217 teachers retiring across the state. In August 2019, 174 teachers retired, and in August 2018, 140 did. July 2020 showed a 38% increase in retirements from the two years prior, and September 2020 had a 34% increase.
The state organization does not ask members why they are retiring, according to an Oct. 8 report. Anecdotally, though, TRS said many members retiring in July and August said their decision was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, superintendents of Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 say there has not been a dramatic increase in retirements.
Still, with a statewide teacher shortage that began well before the pandemic, the need for qualified substitute teachers remains a challenge.
District 87
District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said the district doesn’t track the reasons why teachers retire, but said he had heard some moved up their retirement dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly it’s had a small impact, but an impact nonetheless,” he said.
“COVID has people who are in the pipeline to retire” thinking about leaving earlier, he said.
But Reilly said he doesn’t think there will be any more problems filling positions than there usually is.
“The pool of candidates has been shrinking” particularly for English as a Second Language, bilingual and specialties in secondary education, such as physics.
And teachers aren’t the only ones in shorter supply.
“There are fewer people wanting to get into administration,” Reilly said.
“It’s been a very difficult and challenging time for my team and we’re not unique,” he said.
There’s always a concern about substitutes, said Reilly. The district has a pool of more than 100 substitute teachers and about 55 of them have been trained in COVID procedures.
“That’s been an issue for a long time even before COVID,” said Reilly. “I’m confident we’ll be OK.”
Unit 5
Superintendent Kristen Weikle said she hasn’t seen any surge in retiring or resigning teachers since the pandemic began.
“Nothing significant at all — nothing outside of a typical school year,” she said. “We’re fortunate.”
Weikle estimated one teacher has retired since the school year began.
Some teachers, particularly in the elementary schools, had to be reassigned to teach remotely since about 24% of students will finish the first semester in fully remote learning, Weikle said.
With minimal teachers leaving the district, the teacher shortage hasn’t been enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic at Unit 5, but Weikle said, “there are always areas where you have a need to fill.”
Finding qualified substitute teachers and paraprofessionals has been a priority this fall, as in the last several years.
“It’s been on my mind every year for the last several years because it’s been kind of a continual need the last several years, I think, more than 10 years ago,” Weikle said. “I would always be asking people to consider being a sub, whether it be a teacher, paraeducator, food service, just because in my mind you can’t have too many people waiting to possibly be a sub, because on any given day, you might have a greater need than on most days.”
With additional restrictions in place, staff members who need to take a sick day will need to test negatively or receive an alternate diagnosis to return to the buildings, “so that just kind of adds to the uniqueness of the year,” Weikle said.
Statewide, more teachers have retired in 2020 than in 2019 or 2018, but the year-to-year difference is not as stark. In 2020, 4,059 Illinois teachers retired, compared to 3,699 in 2019 and 3,869 in 2018.
Compared to the 2018–2019 average, total retirements have risen 7% in 2020.
PHOTOS: Teachers celebrate retirement
053120-blm-loc-3retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-2retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-4retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-5retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-1retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-6retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-7retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-8retiringteachersD87
053120-blm-loc-12retiringteachersD87
Sue Nicklas
Sue Nicklas signs
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.