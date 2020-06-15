× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Teachers at District 87’s Bent Elementary School have a message for their students: “You are loved.”

That was just one of the messages chalked on the sidewalk on the east side of the school Monday afternoon, but it was the overriding theme of all of them.

“I’m missing my students and I wanted to send a positive message,” said Kayley Henderson, a bilingual teacher who organized, “Rock the Walk with Chalk.”

Henderson will be starting her fourth year as a bilingual teacher at Bent. Last year, she received an award of merit as an early educator as part of the Illinois State Board of Education “Those Who Excel” program.

Art teacher Amy Wolfe and Julia Perez, community relations coordinator, joined her in covering the sidewalk with colorful messages and pictures.

More than neighborhood children will see the messages to “Keep Learning,” “Smile” and “Be safe.”

Tuesday is the next day for meal distribution at Bent School. It takes place twice a week on Roosevelt Street, the side of the school where the messages were written.

“I wanted to do something nice for the kids and hopefully lift their spirits,” said Wolfe, who is in her seventh year teaching at Bent.

She missed saying goodbye to her students at the end of the school year because of the switch to remote learning.

“It was really difficult because I’m an art teacher and not a classroom teacher,” said Wolfe. “It was tricky navigating Zoom (the online teaching platform) and staying in touch with students.”

Her artistic background was evident in her chalk drawings, which included colorful flowers. She suggested students “hop three times,” then “spin like a tornado.”

They considered writing “twirl,” but figured the boys would prefer to “spin” — even if it’s the same thing.

Likewise, Henderson’s background as a bilingual teacher also was evident.

She wrote her messages in both English and Spanish.

“Happy Summer” was next to “Feliz Verano.”

“We miss you” was joined by “Te extranaremos.”

And the question “Need a new book? ... Necesitas un neuvo libro?” was answered with a series of chalked arrows that led to a little library around the corner. “X” marked the spot.

Perez initially arrived at the school to take a few pictures for the district’s social media accounts. But soon she had chalk in her hands.

“I couldn’t help it,” she said. “It’s really cool seeing how these teachers are so passionate about their kids.”

The switch to distance learning was “just as hard on the teachers as it is on students,” said Perez, who noted that discussions are ongoing as to what the next school year will look like.

In an update to parents on Monday, Superintendent Barry Reilly said the task force is focusing on two scenarios: 100% remote learning with greater rigor and accountability, and a return to school in August under guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“Our goal is to provide the safest possible learning environments for all students and staff,” said Reilly. “We anticipate guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health soon and will incorporate this into our plan.”

In the meantime, the chalk messages at Bent School include the pledge that is recited each school day — a reminder of more normal times: “I will be responsible. I will be respectful. I will be safe.”

