Bloomington city fines to help District 87 families through the holidays

BLOOMINGTON — The city fines collected for COVID regulation violations will help to give Bloomington District 87 families a hand this holiday season, as part of a new partnership between the city and the school district, city officials announced Tuesday.
Mayor Tari Renner, Mayor Pro Tem Mboka Mwilambwe and City Manager Tim Gleason signed an executive order this week directing almost $5,000 to District 87. Those funds were collected as fines from food and beverage establishments the city says violated state mandates requiring masks and restricting indoor dining.
“In thinking about how to make the best use of funds collected, what better way to help this community than to find a way to help people who need it the most versus having the funds be absorbed by the city,” Renner said.
Every year, District 87 helps families who need some financial assistance close to the holidays, and Superintendent Barry Reilly said with the city’s contribution, they’ll be able to help 50 or more families.
The district tries to help families who might not be able to buy gifts and those who can’t afford basic necessities like food, rent or utilities, Reilly said.
“I’m proud of the city for stepping up and keeping these funds in the community,” he said. “The city has decided to provide an important community service and that to me is a win for our families in need.”
Renner said enforcing compliance from the bars and restaurants was “never about the city collecting money. It was because we wanted establishments to understand the importance of protecting the health of our residents during this crisis.”
In Bloomington, nine establishments have been fined a total of $4,800 by the Liquor Commission for allegedly violating the COVID-19 restrictions.
Those include Cadillac Jacks, Daddios, A&P Tap, Western Avenue Tap, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Applebee’s Grill and Bar, Garden of Paradise, Parkview Inn and Eastland Suites.
Two additional businesses are expected to appear Tuesday afternoon before the Liquor Commission.
“This has been a really difficult year and we understand the tough times that local businesses are facing, but these are tough times for residents too, both from a public health perspective and financially,” Mwilambwe said in describing his support for this partnership. “City government shouldn’t benefit or profit from this crisis and I think this is a great way to balance our responsibility to protect public health with supporting local residents and the local economy.”
