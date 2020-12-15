Bloomington city fines to help District 87 families through the holidays

Every year, District 87 helps families who need some financial assistance close to the holidays, and Superintendent Barry Reilly said with the city’s contribution, they’ll be able to help 50 or more families.

The district tries to help families who might not be able to buy gifts and those who can’t afford basic necessities like food, rent or utilities, Reilly said.

“I’m proud of the city for stepping up and keeping these funds in the community,” he said. “The city has decided to provide an important community service and that to me is a win for our families in need.”

Renner said enforcing compliance from the bars and restaurants was “never about the city collecting money. It was because we wanted establishments to understand the importance of protecting the health of our residents during this crisis.”

In Bloomington, nine establishments have been fined a total of $4,800 by the Liquor Commission for allegedly violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

Those include Cadillac Jacks, Daddios, A&P Tap, Western Avenue Tap, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Applebee’s Grill and Bar, Garden of Paradise, Parkview Inn and Eastland Suites.

Two additional businesses are expected to appear Tuesday afternoon before the Liquor Commission.