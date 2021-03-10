Bloomington District 87 aims to help students through summer programs

The district will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal on a summer program for up to 100 students in grades six to eight. The program will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14 to July 2 at Bloomington Junior High School. In addition to academics, the program will focus on social-emotional learning, team building and leadership.

The summer program for credit recovery for high school students will have two options: in-person classes for one academic and physical education/health class and virtual classes, supported by Distrct 87 teachers and Edmentum.

In the past, credit recovery has only been offered to ninth-graders. This year it will be for ninth through 12th grade.

A grant from State Farm for transition programs aimed at incoming kindergarteners, sixth-graders and ninth-graders.

Students won’t be the only ones learning over the summer. A number of professional development programs are planned for teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators.