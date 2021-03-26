Bloomington District 87 board candidate reverses decision, stays in race

BLOOMINGTON — Barely two hours after sending an email to The Pantagraph saying he planned to end his campaign for the District 87 school board, Fitzgerald Samedy said he is staying in the race.
In an email sent at 12:48 Friday, Samedy said he was withdrawing from the campaign. In a follow-up email he said he was ending his campaign “due to the Jon Reed situation.” Reed withdrew as a District 87 school board candidate on March 16 after a video circulated on social media focusing on posts on Reed’s personal Facebook page that critics characterized as bigoted and hateful.
Reed and Samedy had appeared together on some campaign material along with the line “Elect two good men.”
Samedy said he had not yet formally withdrawn but would do so on Monday. Then, in an email sent at 3:05 p.m., after a story about his withdrawal was posted online at pantagraph.com, he said, "I Fitzgerald Samedy will in fact continue my campaign."
His brief email concluded, "Due to support from my community I will not give up. Time for change starts with me."
In his earlier email, Samedy said, “I need more time establishing myself in my community. I plan to take this time to become more actively engaged. Basically building trust.”
In addition to Samedy, there are three other active candidates — all incumbents — running for four seats on the board. They are Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley Gibson and Charles “Chuck” Irwin.
10 photos of the downtown State Farm building
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota