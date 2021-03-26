Bloomington District 87 board candidate reverses decision, stays in race

BLOOMINGTON — Barely two hours after sending an email to The Pantagraph saying he planned to end his campaign for the District 87 school board, Fitzgerald Samedy said he is staying in the race.

In an email sent at 12:48 Friday, Samedy said he was withdrawing from the campaign. In a follow-up email he said he was ending his campaign “due to the Jon Reed situation.” Reed withdrew as a District 87 school board candidate on March 16 after a video circulated on social media focusing on posts on Reed’s personal Facebook page that critics characterized as bigoted and hateful.

Reed and Samedy had appeared together on some campaign material along with the line “Elect two good men.”