BLOOMINGTON — Students diagnosed with live head lice in District 87 will no longer need to be sent home early from school, according changes in the student handbook approved by the school board on Wednesday.

Such students will be able to remain in school until the end of the school day and return after appropriate treatment has begun, under the policy change.

The change was made in accordance with findings from state and federal agencies and organizations that head lice are not a communicable disease and should not be treated as such.

The Illinois State Board of Education, analyzing attendance data at the state level regarding chronic absences, found head lice was a “recurring theme,” according to rationale provided by the district for making the change.

The ISBE strongly encouraged districts to follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its head lice information to schools, the CDC states, “Head lice can be a nuisance but they have not been shown to spread disease.” That language has been incorporated into the District 87 policy.

Although “nits” may remain after treatment, many are more than a quarter inch from the scalp and will not become crawling lice and might actually be empty shells known as casings, the CDC states.

“The burden of unnecessary absenteeism to the students, families and communities far outweighs the risks associated with head lice,” the CDC states.

In other matters, Superintendent Barry Reilly told the board that a task force has three subcommittees working on remote learning for the fall, concentrating on increased rigor and greater accountability. The subcommittees, covering pre-K to 5, 6 to 8 and high school, will begin working on recommendations for what a return will look like in Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.

The task force is still waiting for guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, said Reilly.

In other action, the board set 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 for a public hearing on the budget for the Bloomington Area Career Center/Regional Vocational System.

BACC director Tom Frazier presented the board with a tentative 2020-2021 budgets of $1.58 million for the BACC and $1.11 million for the RVS.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

