Bloomington District 87 expands remote learning, eases graduation requirements

BLOOMINGTON — To lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19, Bloomington District 87 is extending remote learning to all students around the upcoming holidays.
All students will learn from home the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and 24, the week after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 and the week after winter break, Jan. 5 to 8.
The announcement was made at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, where the board also approved less stringent graduation requirements for this year’s seniors and learned enrollment is down this fall.
Students who are already 100% remote learners in grades pre-kindergarten to 12 will follow their current schedules.
Students with a hybrid schedule will follow their schedules for the remainder of the first semester other than the week of and after Thanksgiving.
"The reason we’re doing that is simply to reduce the risk," Superintendent Barry Reilly told the board in explaining the changed schedule.
"We feel that we’ll have a lot of folks who spend time with family and perhaps extended family that they might not see otherwise. And so obviously when you do that the risk goes up," he said.
By making those remote learning weeks, Reilly said officials think it provides a greater opportunity to have in-person hybrid classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas and when school resumed in January.
These might not be the last changes. With COVID-19 cases rising in the region, a broader switch to remote learning might be needed. There were 145 COVID deaths statewide announced Wednesday, the highest one-day total since May 27. The 5,042 hospital patients is also a record mark, topping the number reached in late April. Illinois health officials urged residents to stay home and strictly limit travel and social gatherings over the next three weeks
Reilly said the district is monitoring staff and student attendance and also communicating with Bloomington-Normal hospitals and the McLean County Health Department.
The plan is to begin second semester with hybrid, in-person learning on Jan. 11, with the first in-person day being Jan. 12. However, "much will depend on where we are at that time" as far as COVID-19 case numbers, staffing and hospital capacity.
The extension of remote learning is only one impact from the pandemic. The decision to alter graduation requirements also was done in response to the pandemic and the learning disruption it has caused.
The school board approved an administration proposal to bring graduation requirements in line with the state’s less stringent mandates. The change only applies to current seniors. Under the temporary change, students will only need 16.5 credits rather than 23.5 credits to graduate.
That option might not be the best for all. School officials emphasized at an earlier meeting that it is important for students to work with their guidance counselors and ensure the path they take to graduation matches their post-high school plans.
For example, this year’s seniors will only need two units each of social science and science instead of three, but the college they want to attend might require more.
The school board also received a report on fall enrollment, showing a decline of more than 4.5%, from 5,323 to 5,080. The decline was attributed to more students opting for home schooling or transferring to private schools.
Reilly called this year "an anomaly." The district’s enrollment is projected to recover to 5,219 in fall 2021 and Reilly said the recovery could be even stronger than that.
