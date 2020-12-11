Bloomington District 87 gets $1.5 million grant for pilot mental health project

Wolf noted that District 87 has a head start on other districts because it has been doing this kind of work on a smaller scale for several years, partnering with various organizations.

“That’s probably why we got the grant,” she said. “This work started with McLean County Board of Health eight years ago. … This grant gives us the next step.”

Wolf said, “What this is going to do is give us another layer for the types of issues social workers can’t handle.”

The advantages of having mental health specialists include being able to work with families and go into the homes 12 months of the year, not just the nine months school is in session, she said.

Hansen said, “We want to make sure kids and families are getting what they need inside and outside of school.”