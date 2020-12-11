Bloomington District 87 gets $1.5 million grant for pilot mental health project

BLOOMINGTON — A five-year, $1.5 million grant received by Bloomington District 87 will not just help provide mental health services for students; it also can help provide a model for other districts, school officials say.
The Illinois Aware grant will enable the district to embed mental health counselors in schools and provide training to teachers and staff in mental health first aid, explained Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf.
“We look at this as putting a big hug around a kid,” said Wolf.
District 87 was one of three in the state to receive the grant for the pilot program. The others are the Chicago Public Schools system and Eldorado school district in southern Illinois.
The three districts will train together, discuss best practices and share what had worked for them and what hasn’t worked, said Wolf.
The grant is intended to improve access to school- and community-based mental health services, develop teams that can identify the needs of children with symptoms of mental, social or emotional distress and enable schools to respond to the psychological needs of students
The goal is to develop a model that can be used by other districts, said Katy Hansen, assistant director of special education.
Wolf noted that District 87 has a head start on other districts because it has been doing this kind of work on a smaller scale for several years, partnering with various organizations.
“That’s probably why we got the grant,” she said. “This work started with McLean County Board of Health eight years ago. … This grant gives us the next step.”
Wolf said, “What this is going to do is give us another layer for the types of issues social workers can’t handle.”
The advantages of having mental health specialists include being able to work with families and go into the homes 12 months of the year, not just the nine months school is in session, she said.
Hansen said, “We want to make sure kids and families are getting what they need inside and outside of school.”
Training in mental health first aid is also a crucial part of the grant, said Wolf. It provides information on risk factors, warning signs and strategies for dealing with problems as a teacher and as a parent.
The training will be provided by the Center for Human Services.
“We’d like to get mental health first aid to be as common as CPR,” said Wolf.
"We're ready to get started in January and expand what we already do," she said.
