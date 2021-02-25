Bloomington District 87 likely to increase in-person learning after spring break

BLOOMINGTON — District 87 expects to increase the number of days students are attending school in person after spring break.
Students currently participating in the hybrid model meet in person two days a week. Superintendent Barry Reilly told the school board at its meeting Wednesday that is likely to increase to four or five days of in-person instruction after students return from spring break, possibly March 29.
Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in McLean County Unit 5 who had been taking hybrid classes returned to full-time in-person learning in early February. Junior high and high school students with hybrid schedules have continued their current routine in Unit 5.
Reilly said details are still being worked out and the switch depends on COVID-19 pandemic factors continuing to move in the right direction.
“Our positivity rates … are very good,” he said, with less than 3% of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
“In addition, we’re getting more and more staff through the vaccination process,” said Reilly. That process is expected to be completed by the end of March, he said.
Bringing all students in four to five days a week, rather than half the class Tuesday and Thursday and the other half Wednesday and Friday means it could be difficult to maintain 6-foot social distancing, Reilly admitted.
Even knowing that, 82% of the 1,200 parents who have responded so far to a survey by the district supported increasing in-person instruction, said Reilly.
Other mitigation practices, such as mask-wearing and hand-washing will be in place, Reilly said.
In classrooms where maintaining 6-foot distancing is difficult, acrylic partitions or barriers could be put in place, he said.
The change would just be for students already in the hybrid model, not for those whose parents have opted for all-remote learning, said Reilly. Bringing back more students would make distancing even more difficult, he explained.
In schools where there is more room, principals will be given some flexibility to expand who is eligible to return to in-person learning, said Reilly, but “It’s very difficult to bring more students into the mix.”
At the elementary level, about 65% of students are in the hybrid model while at the high school and junior high and high school level about 40% are taking hybrid classes, he said.
Reilly also told the board that District 87 qualifies for free rapid testing for COVID-19.
“We’re working on that,” he said, adding that implementing such testing is probably three to six weeks away.
