Bloomington District 87 likely to increase in-person learning after spring break

“In addition, we’re getting more and more staff through the vaccination process,” said Reilly. That process is expected to be completed by the end of March, he said.

Bringing all students in four to five days a week, rather than half the class Tuesday and Thursday and the other half Wednesday and Friday means it could be difficult to maintain 6-foot social distancing, Reilly admitted.

Even knowing that, 82% of the 1,200 parents who have responded so far to a survey by the district supported increasing in-person instruction, said Reilly.

Other mitigation practices, such as mask-wearing and hand-washing will be in place, Reilly said.

In classrooms where maintaining 6-foot distancing is difficult, acrylic partitions or barriers could be put in place, he said.

The change would just be for students already in the hybrid model, not for those whose parents have opted for all-remote learning, said Reilly. Bringing back more students would make distancing even more difficult, he explained.