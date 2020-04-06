Bloomington District 87 offers more locations for grab-and-go meals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 has added several stops for families to pick up grab-and-go meals Tuesday and Thursday.

District employees will distribute multiple meals per student to limit contact and travel during the school closure and stay-at-home order.

School buses will be at the following locations for meal distributions between noon and 12:45 p.m. on April 7 and 9: Bent Elementary; Irving Elementary; Sheridan Elementary; Stevenson Elementary; Holton Homes at Monroe and Hinshaw streets; and Gettysburg and Todd drives.

Buses will be at three locations for meals distribution between noon and 2 p.m.: Bloomington High School, north parking lot; Friendship Park at Allin and Jefferson; and Riley and Bradley drives.