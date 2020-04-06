Bloomington District 87 offers more locations for grab-and-go meals

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 has added several stops for families to pick up grab-and-go meals Tuesday and Thursday.
District employees will distribute multiple meals per student to limit contact and travel during the school closure and stay-at-home order.
School buses will be at the following locations for meal distributions between noon and 12:45 p.m. on April 7 and 9: Bent Elementary; Irving Elementary; Sheridan Elementary; Stevenson Elementary; Holton Homes at Monroe and Hinshaw streets; and Gettysburg and Todd drives.
Buses will be at three locations for meals distribution between noon and 2 p.m.: Bloomington High School, north parking lot; Friendship Park at Allin and Jefferson; and Riley and Bradley drives.
Meals will be distributed between 1:15 and 2 p.m. at Arbors at Eastland by the pool; Woodhill Towers; Rainbow and Ridgeport avenues; Lee and Union streets; Evergreen Place; and Sunnyside Park on Erickson, between Illinois and Iowa streets.
Bus monitors will ask how many District 87 students are living in the household and will provide meals accordingly. Students do not need to be present for a guardian to pick up meals.
Anyone feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the meal pick-up. Families may designate a healthy friend or neighbor to pick up meals on their behalf.
Participants should maintain a 6-foot distance between other families as much as possible during meal pick-up.
For more information and to keep up with COVID-19 updates for District 87, visit district87.org/covid.
