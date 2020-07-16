Bloomington District 87 parents must choose between all remote or all in-person classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Families in District 87 will have to choose between 100% in-person learning in school for their children or 100% remote learning at home.

Those options were given in a message from Superintendent Barry Reilly on Thursday.

“The adaptability and flexibility of the entire District 87 community is appreciated as we prepare to begin a historic school year,” said Reilly.

A task force put together the plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as feedback from families and staff.

More detailed back-to-school plans will be announced Monday, but Reilly shared some highlights in advance.