Bloomington District 87 parents must choose between all remote or all in-person classes

BLOOMINGTON — Families in District 87 will have to choose between 100% in-person learning in school for their children or 100% remote learning at home.
Those options were given in a message from Superintendent Barry Reilly on Thursday.
“The adaptability and flexibility of the entire District 87 community is appreciated as we prepare to begin a historic school year,” said Reilly.
A task force put together the plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as feedback from families and staff.
More detailed back-to-school plans will be announced Monday, but Reilly shared some highlights in advance.
School supplies will be provided to students through the district and community partners as one of the safety measures.
Pre-kindergarten to sixth grade and ninth grade will begin school Aug. 24. The first day for other students will be Aug. 25.
The district intends to host several family webinars next month so families can receive information directly from school leaders.
“We understand that you have many questions about the return to school,” said Reilly. “We are hopeful that Monday’s release of the back-to-school plan will provide answers.
To receive up-to-date information, the district said students must be registered for the upcoming school year. More information is available at www.district87.org/registration.
