BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 welcomed back two returning board members and seated two new ones for the coming term Wednesday night.

Incumbents Veleda Harvey and Mark Wylie, alongside newcomer Courtney Turnbull, were elected to the school board in an election earlier this month. Cathy Lust, who had run but lost out on the election, was appointed to an existing vacancy last week by Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry.

While campaigning for election, all four candidates had positive things to say about each other, and Mark Wylie, whose board president term ended Wednesday, said he'd be happy to serve with all of them.

Outgoing board member James Almeda did not seek reelection.

"It will be weird sitting without you, Jim. You will be missed," Wylie said before presenting Almeda with a small gift.

Turnbull and Lust were then invited to be seated on the board, and all four members took the oath of office.

At the end of the regular meeting, the board elected new officers. Elizabeth Fox-Anvick and Chuck Irwin were unanimously elected as board president and vice president, respectively.

Fox-Anvick said her main goal as president is "keeping the continuity. This is an amazing board. We work really well; we communicate really well. So I don't have any plans on changing."

Fox-Anvick said, "I'm excited to work with our two new members," noting that they both had "a heart for District 87."

For their parts, both Lust and Turnbull said they are excited to learn and work with the board.

Wilma Gleason was reappointed as secretary, and Michael Cornale was reappointed as treasurer. Both are for one-year terms.

Other business on Wednesday included approving the purchase of new curricular material and the purchase of furniture for Bloomington Junior High School, and recommended renovations to the locker rooms at Bloomington High School.

According to meeting documents, two vendors bid on the furniture project for BJHS on April 18. The work includes space analysis and redesign, removal of old equipment and new furniture installation.

Widmer Industries in Bloomington won the bid for just under $63,000, and the board approved the recommendation to use ESSER funds for the project.

ESSER funds were also approved for the curricular updates.

Meeting documents list updated subjects as social studies, English language arts, Spanish, French, biology, geometry, world history and child development.

Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Diane Wolf said they are getting new textbooks, "but we also updated all of our P.E. (for grades) 6-12, art ... so we did things that aren't a textbook, but you need."

One of those nontraditional items are heart rate monitors, Wolf said, so that P.E. instructors can monitor students' vitals if they are struggling.

Locker room renovations are necessary to bring the high school into compliance with the Illinois State Board of Education's 10-year safety survey report, according to meeting documents.

Cornale said the process involved identifying a safety concern, "a potential for injury." From there, they hired a contractor to survey the project.

An architect from Scharnett Associates Architects LLC surveyed the locker rooms in October and recommended updates to the entry and exit, structural supports, electrical fixtures and HVAC systems that would cost the district around $2 million.

Cornale said funding for those renovations comes from the district's Health Life Safety Amendment.

"It's a separate working fund that we have here in the district," Cornale said. "It's a portion of our levy, but it's altogether its own funding in the levy."

The board approved those recommendations, and they will now be sent to the Regional Office of Education for processing.

