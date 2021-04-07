Bloomington District 87 returns 3 incumbents, adds newcomer

Beasley-Gibson has served as school board president since April 2019. She was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a four-year term in 2017. She is an agency career track manager at State Farm insurance.

Irwin also was first elected to the board in 2017. He is a retired Streator school administrator and teacher.

This will be Samedy’s first elected office. He said in a statement that he wants to represent working class families on the school board.

In addition to beginning a search for Reilly’s successor and getting the district back to something resembling normal post-COVID, the board will continue to work on such issues as narrowing the achievement gap between low-income and other students.

The newly elected and re-elected board members will be seated at the April 28 school board meeting. An earlier version of this story had an incorrect date for them to be sworn in.

