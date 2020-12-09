Bloomington District 87 school board approves nearly $45 million levy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In their letter, they said, “Coach Loy’s name has been synonymous with the BHS swim program for many years and naming the swimming pool in his honor ensures his place as part of Bloomington High School’s treasured history for future generations.”

Bauman said at the meeting more than 3,000 people have signed a letter on social media in support of naming the facility for Loy.

Bauman said what set Loy apart was not only his longevity as a teacher and coach, “it also came down to how he coached and the impact he had on students’ lives.”

Szabo said, “He had a passion for working with kids” and helped out wherever he was needed.

The board will take action on the proposal in January. Several board members expressed their support for honoring Loy.

Looking ahead to spring semester, Superintendent Barry Reilly said about 40% of seventh- through 12th-graders have chosen in-person learning.

The first two weeks after winter break will be all remote. Reilly said this “will give us a buffer” from people who might be exposed to the COVID-19 virus during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.