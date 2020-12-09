Bloomington District 87 school board approves nearly $45 million levy

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87 school board on Wednesday adopted a levy of just under $45 million and anticipates its tax rate will remain relatively flat on tax bills to be sent next year.
The actual tax rate will be set after the district’s equalized assessed valuation is known in spring. The tax rate was estimated at $5.14 per $100 EAV based on assumed growth in property values of 3%. If the growth is less than that, the tax rate could be higher, district officials said.
Last year, the district saw a 1% increase in EAV.
The owner of a home valued at $165,000 would pay $2,827 if the rate stays at $5.14.
The board also heard a proposal to name the Bloomington High School swimming facility the Bob Loy Natatorium in honor of longtime coach and teacher Bob Loy. He died Oct. 29, after completing his 41st season coaching the girls swim team.
The proposal came from Tony Bauman, BHS athletic director; John Szabo, retired BHS athletic director; and John Pratt, a Bloomington attorney who was on Loy’s first BHS boys swim team and whose son was on Loy’s final boys swim team.
Support Local Journalism
In their letter, they said, “Coach Loy’s name has been synonymous with the BHS swim program for many years and naming the swimming pool in his honor ensures his place as part of Bloomington High School’s treasured history for future generations.”
Bauman said at the meeting more than 3,000 people have signed a letter on social media in support of naming the facility for Loy.
Bauman said what set Loy apart was not only his longevity as a teacher and coach, “it also came down to how he coached and the impact he had on students’ lives.”
Szabo said, “He had a passion for working with kids” and helped out wherever he was needed.
The board will take action on the proposal in January. Several board members expressed their support for honoring Loy.
Looking ahead to spring semester, Superintendent Barry Reilly said about 40% of seventh- through 12th-graders have chosen in-person learning.
The first two weeks after winter break will be all remote. Reilly said this “will give us a buffer” from people who might be exposed to the COVID-19 virus during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!