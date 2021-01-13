Bloomington District 87 school nurses will be among first to get COVID-19 vaccines

BLOOMINGTON — School nurses, therapists, social workers and similar employees who work closely with children are in the process of signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations as in-person classes resume at all grade levels in District 87 next week.

About 50% of students have opted out of in-person attendance, Superintendent Barry Reilly told the school board at its meeting Wednesday night. He would like to see more students attending in person but said the lower number “makes it a lot easier to social distance.”

In other business, the board approved naming the swimming facility at Bloomington High School the “Bob Loy Natatorium,” in honor of longtime coach and teacher, Bob Loy, who died Oct. 29. The board board also got its first look at the tentative calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which may include eliminating Columbus Day as a school holiday.

Reilly said the district is working with the McLean County Health Department to set up vaccinations.

Among the first to be vaccinated will be school nurses; occupational, physical and speech/language therapists and social workers, he said.