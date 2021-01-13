Bloomington District 87 school nurses will be among first to get COVID-19 vaccines

BLOOMINGTON — School nurses, therapists, social workers and similar employees who work closely with children are in the process of signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations as in-person classes resume at all grade levels in District 87 next week.
About 50% of students have opted out of in-person attendance, Superintendent Barry Reilly told the school board at its meeting Wednesday night. He would like to see more students attending in person but said the lower number “makes it a lot easier to social distance.”
In other business, the board approved naming the swimming facility at Bloomington High School the “Bob Loy Natatorium,” in honor of longtime coach and teacher, Bob Loy, who died Oct. 29. The board board also got its first look at the tentative calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which may include eliminating Columbus Day as a school holiday.
Reilly said the district is working with the McLean County Health Department to set up vaccinations.
Among the first to be vaccinated will be school nurses; occupational, physical and speech/language therapists and social workers, he said.
“I anticipate teachers and administrators will be the next group that will be allowed to go and get that done,” he said, adding that there is a lot of excitement about the vaccine becoming available.
“There’s some anxiety and stress, no doubt” about classes resuming, Reilly said, but “planning has gone as well as it possibly can.”
In presenting the first draft of the 2021-22 school calendar, Assistant Superintendent Sherrilyn Thomas said classes would start Aug. 19 and “Hopefully, we’re all back in person, too. That is my goal — fingers crossed.”
Thomas said there has been discussion of waiving the Columbus Day holiday and replacing it with a different non-attendance day at another time.
Thomas said there’s a push to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day and “we feel strongly that we want to support that.”
Board member Mark Wylie said, “I agree with not calling it Columbus Day.” Several other board members also agreed.
The board will discuss the calendar further at its Jan. 27 meeting with action likely in February.
Naming the swimming facility for Loy was discussed at the board’s last meeting. At the time of his death, Loy had just finished coaching his 41st season as girls swim team coach and was preparing for boys swim season.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to honor him,” said Reilly.
Loy taught health and physical education from 1978 to 2017, continuing to coach after retiring from teaching. A star swimmer himself, graduating from BHS in 1973, Loy is a member of the BHS Hall of Fame.
