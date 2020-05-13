Bloomington District 87 set to issue bonds to cover COVID-19's financial impact

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 took the first step toward issuing $15 million in working cash bonds to lessen the financial impact of revenue lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With what’s been going on across the country relative to the pandemic, there are a ton of uncertainties when it comes to how finances are going to be, and that’s true of the federal level, the state level and the local level,” Superintendent Barry Reilly told The Pantagraph.
The board passed the resolution Wednesday night declaring the intent to issue $17 million in working cash bonds. Reilly said the working cash bonds originally were planned for 12 to 18 months from now they were moved up because of the pandemic and its expected impact on local tax revenue and state aid.
The district’s intention is actually to issue $15 million in bonds, but because rates for bonds are currently low, a $2 million cushion was added to maintain flexibility.
“This allows us some flexibility if the rates come in so low that we could bump it up a little bit without increasing the rate at all. So the only way we would do that is if it doesn’t affect the rate,” Reilly said.
If the district makes no budget adjustment and the taxable value of property in the district remains unchanged, issuing the working cash bonds would increase the tax rate by about 5 cents.
However, Reilly said expected reductions in the tort and health-life tax rates should lower the net increase to about 2 to 3 cents.
A 2-cent increase would raise the tax bill for a $150,000 home by $10 per year and a 3-cent increase would be $15 more per year, Reilly said.
The district's tax rate is $5.15 per $100 equalized assessed valuation, which yields a District 87 tax bill of about $2,575 for a $150,000 house.
“We don’t want to see our tax rate go up, we don’t like that, but given the state that we’re in, we feel that we do have to look out for the kids and the education of our kids in this community,” he said. “We have to balance that with the needs of the taxpayers so we think this is doing both.”
The working cash bonds would be paid off within 12 years. Meanwhile, other debts will be refinanced to “get a little bit of savings, or sometimes I’ll call it ‘cost avoidance’ because it’s money out in the future that you’re not spending,” Reilly said.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
