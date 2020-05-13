Bloomington District 87 set to issue bonds to cover COVID-19's financial impact

If the district makes no budget adjustment and the taxable value of property in the district remains unchanged, issuing the working cash bonds would increase the tax rate by about 5 cents.

However, Reilly said expected reductions in the tort and health-life tax rates should lower the net increase to about 2 to 3 cents.

A 2-cent increase would raise the tax bill for a $150,000 home by $10 per year and a 3-cent increase would be $15 more per year, Reilly said.

The district's tax rate is $5.15 per $100 equalized assessed valuation, which yields a District 87 tax bill of about $2,575 for a $150,000 house.

“We don’t want to see our tax rate go up, we don’t like that, but given the state that we’re in, we feel that we do have to look out for the kids and the education of our kids in this community,” he said. “We have to balance that with the needs of the taxpayers so we think this is doing both.”