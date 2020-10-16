Bloomington District 87 students to go hybrid soon, except grades 7-12

All staff will return to their buildings on Monday. Reilly said that will allow them to collaborate more and help with student transitions.

McLean County Unit 5 plans to have its students return in phases, starting with pre-K to second grade and grades six and nine on Monday.

Some District 87 parents have expressed concern about their children having to change teachers, “but that’s unavoidable when you have to staff both remote and in-person learning,” said Reilly.

About 30% of students will continue with remote learning.

Under the hybrid model, all students will learn remotely on Mondays. Half the students will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays and half will attend in person on Wednesdays and Fridays. Other than Mondays, the days students are not in class, they will have asynchronous lessons — meaning lessons they can complete on their own time schedule.