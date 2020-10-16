Bloomington District 87 students to go hybrid soon, except grades 7-12

BLOOMINGTON — Pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students in Bloomington District 87 will resume in-person, hybrid classes in the next few weeks, but students in grades seven through 12 will continue learning remotely through the end of the semester.
Superintendent Barry Reilly said it was decided to keep those students in remote learning so that they do not have to switch teachers multiple times. It is common for high school students to change teachers at the end of the semester, and some seventh- and eighth-grade students are taking classes for high school credit, he said.
“The semester break is a natural break,” said Reilly.
“We knew elementary would be easier to figure out,” said Reilly, noting that they generally stay with one classroom teacher.
Pre-kindergarten through second-grade students will return to school on a hybrid schedule Oct. 26. Third-grade through sixth-grade students will start their hybrid schedule Nov. 9.
“That gives our buildings two weeks to work through all the logistics … and find tweaks that need to be made,” said Reilly. “It’s really about building routines.”
All staff will return to their buildings on Monday. Reilly said that will allow them to collaborate more and help with student transitions.
McLean County Unit 5 plans to have its students return in phases, starting with pre-K to second grade and grades six and nine on Monday.
Some District 87 parents have expressed concern about their children having to change teachers, “but that’s unavoidable when you have to staff both remote and in-person learning,” said Reilly.
About 30% of students will continue with remote learning.
Under the hybrid model, all students will learn remotely on Mondays. Half the students will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays and half will attend in person on Wednesdays and Fridays. Other than Mondays, the days students are not in class, they will have asynchronous lessons — meaning lessons they can complete on their own time schedule.
Reilly said this approach was the only way to do things safely and follow all the COVID-19 safety recommendations of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“There’s no way to please everyone,” he said.
