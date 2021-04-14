Bloomington District 87 superintendent calls COVID-19 upward trend 'sobering news'

BLOOMINGTON — Superintendent Barry Reilly told the Bloomington District 87 school board Wednesday night that rising COVID-19 numbers are “sobering news” and something the district is watching closely.
“The COVID numbers in the community continue to rise and a lot of attention is focused on youth sports,” including high school sports, said Reilly. “It’s something we have to be vigilant about and pay attention.”
He noted that the community is dealing with new variants to which young people seem more susceptible.
Asked after the meeting whether the rising numbers could cause the district to back away from in-person learning, Reilly said, “We’re not anywhere close to that point.”
Reilly said, “We want to maximize the time students can spend in person in class.”
Even with safety protocols in place, he said, in high-risk sports such as football, where close contact can’t be avoided, there is a greater risk of transmitting COVID-19.
The board also heard a report on the activities of Not In Our Schools, a student group associated with the Not In Our Town anti-discrimination organization.
Students at Bloomington High School are to start training next week to lead “listening circles” and learn restorative practices for discussing difficult issues related to current events.
They also have been actively involved in marches and rallies as well as food and book donation drives.
BHS student Anusha Nadkarni said, “NIOS is an important way for students to be involved and not only see the change but be the change.”
Board member Elizabeth Fox Anvick said watching the daily news can be depressing, but seeing students engaged like this “is one of those things that can lift me up and remind me that things are not awful.”
