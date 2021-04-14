Bloomington District 87 superintendent calls COVID-19 upward trend 'sobering news'

The board also heard a report on the activities of Not In Our Schools, a student group associated with the Not In Our Town anti-discrimination organization.

Students at Bloomington High School are to start training next week to lead “listening circles” and learn restorative practices for discussing difficult issues related to current events.

They also have been actively involved in marches and rallies as well as food and book donation drives.

BHS student Anusha Nadkarni said, “NIOS is an important way for students to be involved and not only see the change but be the change.”

Board member Elizabeth Fox Anvick said watching the daily news can be depressing, but seeing students engaged like this “is one of those things that can lift me up and remind me that things are not awful.”

