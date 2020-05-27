× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — A District 87 task force is working on plans for what the fall might be like, with scenarios ranging from continued learning from home to a complete return to normal.

The initial focus of the task force and its subcommittees will be on the remote-learning scenario — similar to what has been going on since Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools to close in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Superintendent Barry Reilly said Wednesday the “biggest challenge” could be adapting to a scenario in which students return to school under Phase 4 of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, with requirements for social distancing, masks, limits on how many people could be in a group and so forth.

Planning for such a scenario will be “a monumental task.”

“We have to think about things creatively,” he said, offering as an example the possibility of students eating lunch in classrooms rather than having hundreds of students in the cafeteria.

That’s not the only challenge.

“The challenge for us is to come up with very creative ways to engage kids and hold kids accountable,” if remote learning continues in the fall, said Reilly.

In a report to the school board, meeting via online conference, Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf said many lessons were learned during the approximately two months the district provided remote learning.

Among lessons she noted were:

• Face-to-face instruction remains the best way to build relationships with students, but some students actually preferred remote learning.

• "The 'digital divide' is real" and even if a family has internet access, it sometimes was a slower, dial-up connection.

• Teachers are adaptable and willing to go above and beyond for their students.

Wolf said that when people ask her what fall will look like, she responds, “My crystal ball is in the shop,” but she emphasized, “We will be ready for next fall.”

Communication is key, she said. Four family webinars, including one in Spanish, drew more than 1,000 participants.

“We got to hear, through the Q&A portion, what was on our parents’ minds,” said Wolf.

Reilly said communication will continue and updates on the work of the task force will be posted on the district’s website, www.district87.org, and on social media.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

