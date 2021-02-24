Bloomington District 87 to use most of federal COVID-19 aid for student supports

When that grant money runs out, the board may have to eliminate many, possibly all, the new positions, he said.

"What this is geared for is the impact on learning he pandemic has had," he said.

Reilly said more detail about the summer school program will be provided at the board's March meeting.

About 14% of the money will be used for prior pandemic costs. That includes insulated bags and masks for food services, personal protective equipment for teachers and school nurses and technology expenses such as devices, licenses and security.

Another 11.5% will be used for anticipated costs.

The remaining 8.5% will go for teacher supports. This includes hiring a director of elementary education to serve seven elementary schools and paying for professional development, curriculum projects and a new teacher academy for first- and second-year teachers.

District officials anticipate there will be an ESSER III, although the amount of aid that might generate isn't known.