BLOOMINGTON — Whether it’s called an “e-learning” day or an “Act of God” day, Bloomington-Normal education leaders agree it is important for young students to have “continuous learning opportunities” while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all K-12 schools, public and private, to be closed March 17-30.

“I think anybody and everybody believes it’s going to go longer,” Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said Thursday.

All days schools are closed because of the governor’s order will be counted as “Act of God” days, according to information updated by the Illinois State Board of Education on Wednesday.

These days do not need to be made up at the end of the year.

Illinois State Board of Education said e-learning days cannot be used in lieu of “Act of God” days to count as an instructional days on the school calendar. However, the agency said, “ISBE strongly encourages all school districts to provide learning opportunities to all students during these Act of God Days through whatever means possible.”

McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel said that when it was announced that the mandatory closed days would be considered Act of God days, “it changed the e-learning plans we had developed.”

Instead, Unit 5 has “shared many resources with families for continued learning during the Act of God days,” said Daniel.

For District 87, it’s a matter of semantics. The district is proceeding with e-Learning plans although attendance won’t be taken, work won’t be graded and they won’t count as instructional days the way a “real” e-learning day would work. The district has an approved e-learning program in place.

“Our families and kids know what an e-learning day is,” said Reilly. “To them it’s doing activities at home” either online or with packets sent to students.

Rather than risk confusing people, Reilly said, “any time we do learning activities at home (when schools are closed), we’re calling them e-learning days.”

District 87 has mailed about 2,500 packets to pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students with age appropriate educational activities to do at home. Students in grades 6 to 12 will receive learning materials from their teachers through their District 87-issued devices.

“We’re trying to keep a sense of relationship between teachers and the kids,” said Reilly. “That’s probably the most important thing.”

Some teachers have used Zoom, an online conference call program, for meetings with students or are emailing to keep in touch. Oakland Elementary School Principal David LaFrance has read books to children on Facebook Live.

Both superintendents praised faculty and staff for coming together to help students at this challenging time.

“Our highest priority is to protect student and staff safety and health and we’re committed to doing so while still offering opportunities for learning to continue at home,” said Daniel.

“People are correct that Unit 5 did not initially have an e-learning plan in place to use on snow days because we believed it was better for students to have additional days in classroom, as online learning cannot replace that face-to-face interaction,” he said.

Another reason why Unit 5 had not pursued e-learning is that “we knew not all students would have access to technology needed for e-learning,” Daniel explained.

“Obviously the pandemic has made reassessing this our top priority,” said Daniel.

He said the entire staff has been collaborating to prepare for distance learning in the event the school closure lasts longer.

“We have been able to provide (internet) hotspots to many secondary students,” said Daniel, and Comcast is providing low-cost internet.

Reilly said District 87 has provided internet access for all sixth- to 12th-grade students whose family couldn’t afford it.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

