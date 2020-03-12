BLOOMINGTON — A total of five Bloomington District 87 employees were included in the annual reduction in force approved Wednesday by the school board.

The reduction in force happens each March or April to meet requirements for adequate notification of employees facing layoffs. Superintendent Barry Reilly said some, but probably not all, of the affected people might be rehired.

The list includes one part-time teacher, one probationary teacher hired after Jan. 1, two other probationary teachers and one paraprofessional. Last year, 11 people were part of the reduction in force.

Reilly said the list was made in consultation with the special education department and others. In some cases, people hired less than a year ago were not put on the list. In the past, their inclusion was common.

“As the pool of candidates narrows down, it becomes real important to keep that list narrowed down,” he explained.

In other business, the board approved the low bid of $254,097 from Mechanical Inc. of Freeport for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls project at Bent School. The total costs associated with the project are $304,889.

Colin Manahan, the district’s chief financial and facilities officer, said Bent School is the last school to have HVAC controls work done.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Joe Lewis, a Bloomington High School teacher who is president of the Bloomington Education Association, spoke to the board in advance of teacher contract talks, which start next week.

Lewis said he had visited with teachers at all the schools and “we all want what’s best for students.”

He expressed hope that “we can find common ground and move forward” during negotiations.

