Bloomington firefighter 8th in world for business simulation game

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington firefighter is ranked eighth in the world for a business simulation game, after spending two weeks tied for first out of 2,652 teams from 166 colleges and universities across the globe.

Tyler Zimmerman also is a Lincoln College student in the Accelerated Bridge to Education program.

"We are very proud of one of our own for not only bettering himself through education but placing in the top ten in a worldwide business strategy game. Please help us congratulate Firefighter Zimmerman on this major accomplishment!," BFD posted on its Facebook page.

The game is part of the college’s strategic management capstone course, taken in the final semester of the business management degree program, the college said. Students create and operate a worldwide business venture and are assessed weekly on overall score, earnings per share, return on average equity and stock price.

“The simulation game was an interesting way to see how all the pieces of business work together and how key decisions need to be made. Those decisions come to fruition in the game as you compete,” Zimmerman said.