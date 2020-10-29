Bloomington High School seniors may face fewer requirements for 2021 graduation

BLOOMINGTON — Because of the changes and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, District 87 is considering changes in its graduation requirement to give the Class of 2021 greater flexibility.
Under the proposal to be acted on at the Nov. 11 school board meeting, students would only be required to have 16.5 credits rather than 23.5 credits to graduate.
The requirement of five electives would be eliminated and social science and science would each move from 3 to 2. Students also could be exempt from one credit of physical education.
The changes are under consideration for the Class of 2021 because of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes are allowed under ISBE guidelines and would provide students with needed flexibility, school officials said.
“We will keep the mandates of the state,” Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf told the school board in a presentation at its meeting Wednesday night.
Wolf said the option would only be for the Class of 2021 and recognizes that “they had an abruptly changed junior year” with the switch to remote learning in mid-March and have continued all remote learning in fall semester.
“This gives our counselors and students greater flexibility in the second semester of their senior year,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Some students may have completed all the revised requirements except English, and the change would allow them to carry a lighter load in their final semester – a time when “we tend to see engagement decrease,” said Wolf. It would allow students to focus on their next steps, whether that step is college or a career.
The option might not be the right fit for every student and depends on their post-graduation plans and requirements of the colleges they hope to attend.
Wolf said guidance counselors are well versed on students’ paths and the requirements of the colleges they are interested in.
An additional benefit of the change, if many students opt for taking fewer classes in spring, is reduced density in the high school at a time when physical distancing is being emphasized to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Another temporary change under consideration would do away with final exams, which normally account for 20% of a student’s final grade. Instead, there would be a cumulative grade based on work throughout the semester.
Wolf said the move away from high-stakes final exams is “part of a trend we’re seeing” across the state, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos: BHS dedicates new fine arts space 🎶
091418-blm-loc-9finearts
091418-blm-loc-14finearts
091418-blm-loc-13finearts
091418-blm-loc-12finearts
091418-blm-loc-8finearts
091418-blm-loc-7finearts
091418-blm-loc-6finearts
091418-blm-loc-5finearts
091418-blm-loc-10finearts
091418-blm-loc-3finearts
091418-blm-loc-11finearts
091418-blm-loc-1finearts
091418-blm-loc-2finearts
091418-blm-loc-4finearts
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.