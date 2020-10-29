 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington High School seniors may face fewer requirements for 2021 graduation
0 comments
breaking top story
EDUCATION

Bloomington High School seniors may face fewer requirements for 2021 graduation

{{featured_button_text}}
103020-blm-loc-1d87folo

A heart with an encouraging message was on the sign of Bloomington High School this summer at 1202 E. Locust St. The District 87 school board is considering easing graduation requirements for the Class of 2021.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Because of the changes and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, District 87 is considering changes in its graduation requirement to give the Class of 2021 greater flexibility.

Under the proposal to be acted on at the Nov. 11 school board meeting, students would only be required to have 16.5 credits rather than 23.5 credits to graduate.

The requirement of five electives would be eliminated and social science and science would each move from 3 to 2. Students also could be exempt from one credit of physical education.

The changes are under consideration for the Class of 2021 because of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes are allowed under ISBE guidelines and would provide students with needed flexibility, school officials said.

“We will keep the mandates of the state,” Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf told the school board in a presentation at its meeting Wednesday night.

Wolf said the option would only be for the Class of 2021 and recognizes that “they had an abruptly changed junior year” with the switch to remote learning in mid-March and have continued all remote learning in fall semester.

“This gives our counselors and students greater flexibility in the second semester of their senior year,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Some students may have completed all the revised requirements except English, and the change would allow them to carry a lighter load in their final semester – a time when “we tend to see engagement decrease,” said Wolf. It would allow students to focus on their next steps, whether that step is college or a career.

The option might not be the right fit for every student and depends on their post-graduation plans and requirements of the colleges they hope to attend.

Wolf said guidance counselors are well versed on students’ paths and the requirements of the colleges they are interested in.

An additional benefit of the change, if many students opt for taking fewer classes in spring, is reduced density in the high school at a time when physical distancing is being emphasized to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Another temporary change under consideration would do away with final exams, which normally account for 20% of a student’s final grade. Instead, there would be a cumulative grade based on work throughout the semester.

Wolf said the move away from high-stakes final exams is “part of a trend we’re seeing” across the state, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos: BHS dedicates new fine arts space 🎶

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University prepares for homecoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News