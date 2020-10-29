Bloomington High School seniors may face fewer requirements for 2021 graduation

Wolf said the option would only be for the Class of 2021 and recognizes that “they had an abruptly changed junior year” with the switch to remote learning in mid-March and have continued all remote learning in fall semester.

“This gives our counselors and students greater flexibility in the second semester of their senior year,” she said.

Some students may have completed all the revised requirements except English, and the change would allow them to carry a lighter load in their final semester – a time when “we tend to see engagement decrease,” said Wolf. It would allow students to focus on their next steps, whether that step is college or a career.

The option might not be the right fit for every student and depends on their post-graduation plans and requirements of the colleges they hope to attend.