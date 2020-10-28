Bloomington Junior High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The school board has moved its meetings to the Bloomington High School auditorium, with seats spaced at least six feet apart and everyone wearing face coverings.

In other business, the board learned that the District 87 expects its tax rate to remain flat at $5.14 per $100 equalized assessed valuation on bills to be sent next year.

The owner of a home valued at $165,000 would pay $2,827 in 2021 if the rate stays at $5.14.

Whether an individual’s tax bill remain flat or changes depend on several factors, including whether the assessed valuation of their property is changed.

The actual tax rate will be set in early spring after the district’s equalized assessed valuation is determined. The estimate is based on the district’s EAV going up 3%. If values increase less than that, which is possible, the tax rate could be higher.

The estimated total property taxes to be levied for fiscal year 2022 is $44.95 million, a 2.85% increase over the total of $43.7 million extended or abated for fiscal year 2021.

