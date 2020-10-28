 Skip to main content
Bloomington Junior High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87, which had a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, will have a COVID-19 dashboard on its website by early next week, Superintendent Barry Reilly told the school board Wednesday. 

The person who tested positive was a Bloomington Junior High School staff member, he said. After the meeting, he told The Pantagraph that seven or eight staff members who had been in close contact with the person had to isolate as a result.  

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly, will contain the number of students and staff who have tested positive and the number who are quarantined.

BJHS students are still attending classes remotely and Reilly does not expect the planned resumption of in-person hybrid classes for sixth-graders to be delayed. They are scheduled to return Nov. 9.

Administrators and directors met after the positive case to review safety protocols, he said. Among other steps, they are minimizing risks by having meetings via Zoom conferencing rather than face to face.

The school board has moved its meetings to the Bloomington High School auditorium, with seats spaced at least six feet apart and everyone wearing face coverings.

In other business, the board learned that the District 87 expects its tax rate to remain flat at $5.14 per $100 equalized assessed valuation on bills to be sent next year.

The owner of a home valued at $165,000 would pay $2,827 in 2021 if the rate stays at $5.14.

Whether an individual’s tax bill remain flat or changes depend on several factors, including whether the assessed valuation of their property is changed.

The actual tax rate will be set in early spring after the district’s equalized assessed valuation is determined. The estimate is based on the district’s EAV going up 3%. If values increase less than that, which is possible, the tax rate could be higher.

The estimated total property taxes to be levied for fiscal year 2022 is $44.95 million, a 2.85% increase over the total of $43.7 million extended or abated for fiscal year 2021.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240.

