Bloomington-Normal area schools bring learning home as Pritzker extends school closure for COVID-19

“We have given a lot of autonomy and flexibility to teachers because they’re the professionals and we want to make sure they are using instructional strategies that fit their content and curriculum,” Wolf said. “It's really hard to say one size fits all.”

Mlot said “it’s kind of a roller coaster” balancing working from home with being a parent and learning to be a teacher.

“On the one hand there are a lot of great moments where it’s great to be able to have more time than usual to have with the family and with my kids, and then other times it can get really overwhelming.”

Several educators noted this isn’t an ideal situation for learning, but Laura O’Donnell, assistant superintendent at the Stanford-based Olympia school district, said at this point things are going “as well or better than expected.”

Daniel said he thinks as long as educators and the community approach this will patience and grace, they will be able to "continue to provide meaningful opportunities for our kids."