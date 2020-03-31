Bloomington-Normal area schools bring learning home as Pritzker extends school closure for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Tuesday brought the official start to remote learning for Illinois families, bringing with it a “roller coaster” that parents say they’re ready to roll with.
McLean County Unit 5 teachers said the students seemed ready to get back to work after taking time off since Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month ordered all schools closed to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19. Pritzker announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed through the end of April.
“It seems like the kids were ready to return to some normalcy and one teacher told me she had 18 kids out of her class complete the assignment for today,” said Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel. “So I think that’s pretty cool; I’m really pleased with that.”
Unit 5’s hybrid remote learning program utilizes both electronic and physical copies of schoolwork and activities for students regardless of their internet access, and the district is offering internet hotspots for families. Daniel said the model is going to continue to evolve as teachers work with students and learn what their needs are.
After a trial run of alternative learning days in place of snow days, Scott Foley, an English teacher at Bloomington High School, said he thinks Bloomington District 87 was “uniquely prepared for this.”
“We kind of got our feet wet with it so I feel like, as bad as the situation is, we are a little bit ahead of the curve as far as what we need to expect from ourselves and from our students,” he said.
However, District 87 Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf noted teachers had to shift their lessons and mindsets from a few remote days to several weeks.
“I think it's a smart move,” she said of the governor’s executive order. “I just think that as a community, we need to heed the facts and support our leaders that are telling us we need to shelter in place, and schools, being a large part of a community, need to model what that looks like.”
District 87 took Tuesday to prepare for remote learning and will start Wednesday with a districtwide unit about reconnecting and how to learn from afar.
Kristen Foley, a third-grade teacher at Oakland Elementary School in Bloomington, said since the order she has been reaching out to her students’ families and encouraging them to maintain their connection by sharing photos and videos for their class blog.
Josh Mlot, parent of two students at Washington Elementary School in Bloomington, said that when teachers added video conferences it was “kind of nice ... to have our kids be able to see the faces of their friends and their teacher and be able to talk to them.”
By day two of staying home from school, Mlot said his kids were already showing signs of boredom so keeping up with schoolwork has helped them to get used to a new routine and a new normal.
“It’s a struggle at times,” he said. “They’re just used to hours and hours of stimulation at school, whether it’s directly from the stuff they’re learning or just from interacting with other kids and teachers, that we just can’t simulate at home.”
Kristen Foley said she’ll be providing families with “a matrix of suggestions” in addition to more tangible activities like worksheets to maintain flexibility and to keep in mind every family's remote learning looks different.
“We have given a lot of autonomy and flexibility to teachers because they’re the professionals and we want to make sure they are using instructional strategies that fit their content and curriculum,” Wolf said. “It's really hard to say one size fits all.”
Mlot said “it’s kind of a roller coaster” balancing working from home with being a parent and learning to be a teacher.
“On the one hand there are a lot of great moments where it’s great to be able to have more time than usual to have with the family and with my kids, and then other times it can get really overwhelming.”
Several educators noted this isn’t an ideal situation for learning, but Laura O’Donnell, assistant superintendent at the Stanford-based Olympia school district, said at this point things are going “as well or better than expected.”
Daniel said he thinks as long as educators and the community approach this will patience and grace, they will be able to "continue to provide meaningful opportunities for our kids."
"There’s not a whole lot we can do about it so we just kind of have to roll with it and ride the roller coaster and try to get through it the best we can," Mlot said.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.