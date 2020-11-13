Bloomington-Normal Catholic schools to finish semester in remote learning

BLOOMINGTON — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced Friday all 42 schools will transition to remote learning next week, expecting to return in mid-January.
“It’s precautionary,” said Sean Foster, principal at Central Catholic High School in Bloomington. With 26 counties in the diocese, “it’s just really the escalation of the positivity and exposure rates for COVID-19 in the state of Illinois but in particular the counties that our schools reside in.”
The local Catholic schools will close to students starting Monday, but Foster said Central Catholic teachers will continue to teach live from the building, keeping students on the same schedule using video conferencing starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“Our students will be receiving direct instruction from our teachers. … It will be live, synchronous remote instruction, but they’ll see them virtually,” he said.
The diocese previously said schools will take an “adaptive pause” after winter break, which means students will begin the semester with an additional week of remote learning before the schools open to in-person instruction Jan. 19.
Before the announcement Friday, Central Catholic had been offering in-person instruction for all 58 days of the school year so far.
“While we did have a few positive cases, there was not a single COVID case that was transmitted within our building,” Foster said.
The school year started with about 20 Central Catholic students opting for remote learning, but by the second quarter, half of those students were back in the classroom.
“We essentially had over 90% of our student body in the classroom every single day receiving instruction from our teachers, and I’m really proud of the way our students, faculty and staff responded to the guidelines that we were given, which allowed us to stay open for that long,” Foster said.
In Bloomington-Normal, Central Catholic, Epiphany, St. Mary’s and Corpus Christi will be affected by this announcement.
The state on Friday announced that there were 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths.
