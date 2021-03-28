 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal NAACP hosting 'Meet the School Board Candidates Forum' Monday
Bloomington-Normal NAACP hosting 'Meet the School Board Candidates Forum' Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP will present a “Meet the School Board Candidates Forum” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. The candidates will share their individual platform and vision for Normal’s Unit 5 and Bloomington’s District 87 schools.

Unit 5 candidates participating in the forum are Kentrica Coleman, Gavin Cunningham, Jeremy DeHaai, Stan Gozur and Ericka Howard.

District 87 candidates participating in the forum are Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley Gibson, Charles Irwin and Fitzgerald Samedy.

In addition to questions posed by the NAACP, the panel will address questions from the NAACP Youth Council. The candidates can anticipate questions regarding racism, budgeting concerns, education disparities and other key topics. 

The Zoom meeting details are as follows:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86508955977?pwd=VnQvMGhCbEE1ZVJWaWVjcVp0TmxSdz09

Meeting ID: 865 0895 5977

Passcode: 386277

One tap mobile:

+13126266799,,86508955977#,,,,*386277# US (Chicago)

+19292056099,,86508955977#,,,,*386277# US (New York)

Dial by your location:

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kNxFFPqvS

