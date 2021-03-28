Bloomington-Normal NAACP hosting 'Meet the School Board Candidates Forum' Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP will present a “Meet the School Board Candidates Forum” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. The candidates will share their individual platform and vision for Normal’s Unit 5 and Bloomington’s District 87 schools.

Unit 5 candidates participating in the forum are Kentrica Coleman, Gavin Cunningham, Jeremy DeHaai, Stan Gozur and Ericka Howard.

District 87 candidates participating in the forum are Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley Gibson, Charles Irwin and Fitzgerald Samedy.

In addition to questions posed by the NAACP, the panel will address questions from the NAACP Youth Council. The candidates can anticipate questions regarding racism, budgeting concerns, education disparities and other key topics.

The Zoom meeting details are as follows:

Meeting ID: 865 0895 5977

Passcode: 386277