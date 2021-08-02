Bloomington-Normal NAACP plans Freedom Fund event

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of NAACP will be holding the 103rd Annual Freedom Fund event at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 via Zoom and Facebook.

The event is free and donations will be accepted. The event raises funds to assist with the NAACP mission of equality for all and to help support scholarships to high school seniors.

The event will feature guest speaker Eric Ellis, president and CEO of Integrity Development Corp. in Cincinnati, Ohio, who is an expert on diversity and inclusion solutions.

Call 309-287-1954 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.