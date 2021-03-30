Bloomington-Normal school board candidates face off at McLean County GOP debate

BLOOMINGTON — Eight candidates in the running for school board seats in Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 spoke Tuesday night in a virtual forum hosted by the McLean County Republican Party.

Party Chair Connie Beard moderated the conversation with the school board candidates, which she called “some of the most important” candidates in the April 6 election.

“All of these people are willing to dedicate their time, energy and talent for the betterment of our students and I can’t think of any higher calling than that,” she said.

Three incumbent candidates are running for four open seats on the District 87 board: Brigette Gibson, Elizabeth Fox Anvick and Charles Irwin. Newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy previously said he was withdrawing from the race, but he confirmed Tuesday he is still in the running.

A slate of six newcomers are up for three open seats on the Unit 5 board: Kentrica Coleman and Stan Gozur in township 23N range 2E; Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Ericka Ralston in township 24N range 2E; and Jeremy DeHaai in township 24N range 3E.