Bloomington-Normal school board candidates face off at McLean County GOP debate
ELECTION 2021 | SCHOOL BOARDS

Bloomington-Normal school board candidates face off at McLean County GOP debate

BLOOMINGTON — Eight candidates in the running for school board seats in Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 spoke Tuesday night in a virtual forum hosted by the McLean County Republican Party.

Party Chair Connie Beard moderated the conversation with the school board candidates, which she called “some of the most important” candidates in the April 6 election.

“All of these people are willing to dedicate their time, energy and talent for the betterment of our students and I can’t think of any higher calling than that,” she said.

Three incumbent candidates are running for four open seats on the District 87 board: Brigette Gibson, Elizabeth Fox Anvick and Charles Irwin. Newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy previously said he was withdrawing from the race, but he confirmed Tuesday he is still in the running.

A slate of six newcomers are up for three open seats on the Unit 5 board: Kentrica Coleman and Stan Gozur in township 23N range 2E; Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Ericka Ralston in township 24N range 2E; and Jeremy DeHaai in township 24N range 3E.

Only one candidate can be selected from township 24N range 2E. No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E and two from 24N range 3E.

Candidates spent the first half hour of the forum introducing themselves and their platforms before moving into a question and answer session with participating members of the community.

Cunningham did not participate in Tuesday’s forum. Samedy had technical difficulties that prevented him from joining the forum, but he submitted a statement to Beard.

“As a first generation American Haitian, as an American veteran and as a trained technician working right here in Bloomington, I believe I bring to the table diversity that is needed on the District 87 school board,” she read from his statement.

Samedy said he wants to join the school board to represent working class families.

The District 87 candidates who were present spoke to their experience on the board and the work they have done since joining.

The Unit 5 newcomers offered their background experience, which varies from Czapar, a high school teacher, to Gozur, an actuary at State Farm, to Ralston and Coleman who have been avid volunteers in the district and the community, to DeHaai and his former military training.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

