Bloomington-Normal school board candidates introduce campaign platforms in NAACP forum

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP hosted a forum Monday night, giving candidates from the county’s two largest school districts an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and speak on how they would address equity and school finances.
Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the NAACP branch, said the forum was important for the community because “I think the criticality of everyone remaining informed prior to exercising their right to vote is paramount.
Elizabeth Fox Anvick and Brigette Gibson said as they seek reelection for the Bloomington District 87 school board, the search for the district’s next superintendent is one of their top priorities.
Gibson, the current board president, also noted finding ways to support parents and ensure they are informed of the resources available to them.
Campbell-Jackson said District 87 candidate Fitzgerald Samedy told her he is withdrawing from the race and would therefore not participate.
Advocating for students was a common theme among the five McLean County Unit 5 board candidates who participated Monday.
Kentrica Coleman said she “is confident every student has the ability to be successful” and the attention and support they receive makes the difference.
Gavin Cunningham, a 2020 Normal West graduate, emphasized the value of having a “critical youth voice” on the board and said he believes the board needs representation from the west side of the district.
Stan Gozur noted as an actuary his experience in making fiscally responsible decisions will be key in helping Unit 5 through its current deficit budget.
As a parent of a special education student, Gozur also said he believes all students need advocates to ensure their success and he hopes to bring that to the school board.
Jeremy DeHaai also spoke of student advocacy and said if elected “every decision that I make as part of the school board is going to focus first on how it’s going to impact the students of the school district.”
Ericka Ralson spoke of the educators and mentors who encouraged her as she grew up in the Chicago area and echoed the value of advocating for students.
Janelle Czapar, a Unit 5 candidate on the April 6 ballot, did not respond to the forum invitation from the NAACP, Campbell-Jackson said.
