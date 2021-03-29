Bloomington-Normal school board candidates introduce campaign platforms in NAACP forum

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP hosted a forum Monday night, giving candidates from the county’s two largest school districts an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and speak on how they would address equity and school finances.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the NAACP branch, said the forum was important for the community because “I think the criticality of everyone remaining informed prior to exercising their right to vote is paramount.

Elizabeth Fox Anvick and Brigette Gibson said as they seek reelection for the Bloomington District 87 school board, the search for the district’s next superintendent is one of their top priorities.

Gibson, the current board president, also noted finding ways to support parents and ensure they are informed of the resources available to them.

Campbell-Jackson said District 87 candidate Fitzgerald Samedy told her he is withdrawing from the race and would therefore not participate.

Advocating for students was a common theme among the five McLean County Unit 5 board candidates who participated Monday.