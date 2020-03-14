Bloomington-Normal schools, parents prepare for at-home learning

With some local employers — like State Farm and Country — directing employees to work at home as possible, the school closures mean a lot of extra family time for some families.

Mike and Melissa Egenes of Bloomington, who both work at State Farm, have two daughters at Normal Community High School.

“I guess I was relieved it was two weeks and not the rest of the school year, especially when it comes to sports,” he said. “Kaitlyn is involved in softball and I think there was a concern they were going to get rid of the whole thing (season).

“It will feel a little like an extended Christmas break I guess,” he said. “We’ll have to get some things done around the house to keep us from going stir crazy. That will be an adjustment in and of itself.”