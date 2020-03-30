Bloomington-Normal students sought for grant program

BLOOMINGTON — High school students are sought to participate in Youth Engaged in Philanthropy during the 2020-2021 school year.

An initiative of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, YEP is a program in which high school students allocate grant funds to local nonprofits.

YEP provides opportunities to build leadership and teamwork skills in a philanthropic experience. YEP funds local youth-run and/or youth-oriented programs. Members will be responsible for developing grant guidelines and awarding a total of $10,000 to selected youth-focused programs.

The group will be limited to 20 to 25 participants.

Applications are available at www.ciyep.org. Deadline to submit an application is April 3.

For more information, contact Amanda Cole at amandal.cole@yahoo.com or 262-374-0994.

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation encourages and facilitates philanthropy in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties. The foundation currently manages assets of more than $18 million in more than 170 funds.

