Bloomington-Normal 'Stuff the Bus' school supply collection set for Friday, Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for local families in need is set for Friday and Saturday.

To follow CDC guidelines, rather than a bus and volunteer staffing, a Stuff the Bus bin will be inside the Walmart Supercenters at 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Shoppers may drop off supplies in the bins until 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

The Salvation Army of Bloomington is partnering with the Back to School Alliance for distribution of the donations to students in need in McLean County. The goal of the campaign is to help ease the financial burden parents are experiencing due to the pandemic and help students to be equipped as the new school year begins.

The most needed supplies include backpacks, writing supplies, art supplies, paper, index cards, notebooks and binders, glue, hand sanitizer, tissues and thumb drives.

