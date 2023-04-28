BLOOMINGTON — Almost 40 students from Bloomington Junior High School visited Westminster Village on Friday to spend time with older residents and take part in games.

"I enjoy talking to older people about the past because I'm more interested in the '50s and '60s than the modern day," said student Kennedy "Pluto" Wiles, 13. "People should try to learn about the older generation more and not just hang around others their own age."

Students and residents from Westminster Village had a play date outside in the Foundation Garden Walk, which was filled with activities like cornhole and dominos. They also had lunch together.

Rachel Heckman, 41, an academic interventionist at BJHS, said she contacted Westminster several months ago about collaborating on an intergenerational writing project, and brought up the idea of a play date.

"I think that it's really awesome to have an opportunity to interact with ages that you may not interact with on a regular basis, because the stories that people have to tell teenagers or people who are older or younger, they're just so rich," Heckman said.

Heckman said she is planning additional activities for the next school year where residents could collaborate with students on a specific project. She hopes similar play dates can be planned in schools across the district.

Erika Kaisner-Hundman, 57, director of life enrichment at Westminster Village, said they have had students from Corpus Christi Catholic School visit for similar events, but they would like to arrange more trips for junior high and high school students.

"I think it's really important for everyone to meet one another, and it was cute when I was meeting with the teachers and they said the kids had some preconceived ideas about older people in a retirement home," Kaisner-Hundman said.

Kaisner-Hundman said Westminster Village has a variety of living spaces, including apartments and duplexes for independent residents; assisted living; and memory and nursing care units for those who require more care.

Events like Friday's play date help residents and students learn from each other and ask questions about what the new trends are or how they should prepare for life, Kaisner-Hundman said.

"(Residents) need education (too), because their grandkids are going through different life stages and learning who they are, and they'll come to me with questions," Kaisner-Hundman said. "We just connect them with different types of people to help."

Resident Dolores Hellweg, 92, said she has lived at Westminster for two years and enjoys activities like the play date because it gives her an opportunity to interact with youth.

"I just enjoy socializing with people and maybe helping the youngsters realize that senior citizens don't just sit around and do nothing," Hellweg said. "It's fun for us and for them to learn about each other."

Cai Grismore, 12, said he and other students were thankful to get out of their science and math classes and instead spend time outside with people who know so much about life.

"You should always communicate to family members because you don't know when their last time will be to talk with you," Grismore said.

