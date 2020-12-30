Blue Ridge school board takes 'appropriate action' after student allegations, official says

"Dear BR Community, in September, student allegations concerning a staff member came to the administration's attention. The District immediately conducted an investigation and spoke with numerous witnesses as part of that investigation. The District complied with all relevant reporting requirements involving school employees, which did not include contacting local law enforcement authorities. After a thorough investigation, the Board of Education took appropriate action, consistent with all applicable policies and procedures. The District is unable to provide additional details or answer specific questions because of confidentiality requirements involving both personnel and student matters; however, be assured that the School District has taken all precautions to ensure the safety of students, which is the District's highest priority. Upon the return to school on January 5, 2021, Mrs. Flannell will be teaching English 1 and English 2 classes. Respectfully, Dr. Stanifer."