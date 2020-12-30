Blue Ridge school board takes 'appropriate action' after student allegations, official says

FARMER CITY — Blue Ridge schools Superintendent Hillary Stanifer in a statement on the district website Wednesday said the board of education "took appropriate action" after there were student allegations involving a staff member.
The statement reads:
"Dear BR Community, in September, student allegations concerning a staff member came to the administration's attention. The District immediately conducted an investigation and spoke with numerous witnesses as part of that investigation. The District complied with all relevant reporting requirements involving school employees, which did not include contacting local law enforcement authorities. After a thorough investigation, the Board of Education took appropriate action, consistent with all applicable policies and procedures. The District is unable to provide additional details or answer specific questions because of confidentiality requirements involving both personnel and student matters; however, be assured that the School District has taken all precautions to ensure the safety of students, which is the District's highest priority. Upon the return to school on January 5, 2021, Mrs. Flannell will be teaching English 1 and English 2 classes. Respectfully, Dr. Stanifer."
Earlier this week, the Farmer City Police Department said it has opened an investigation involving a teacher in the Blue Ridge School District after being made aware of a social media post. Two students posted screenshots of text conversations that were said to have originated from the teacher.
Stanifer on Monday posted on Facebook: "Dear BR Community, social media recently brought attention to a matter that involves a district employee," she wrote. "The welfare of our student body is of utmost importance; we will continue to follow proper protocols throughout the situation at hand. While I am unable to share the details of personnel matters, I respect that you are left with many unanswered questions. We will keep you informed within the bounds of policy."
The Pantagraph has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking minutes from the closed portion of recent school board meetings.
Stanifer did not respond to a message on Wednesday.
