Blue Ridge teacher resigns amid controversy: Read the statement

FARMER CITY — The teacher at the center of a controversy in Farmer City has resigned.

In a social media message posted Tuesday, Superintendent Hillary Stanifer announced that she informed the Blue Ridge High School staff Tuesday morning.

“We wanted to inform you that Don Anton has resigned from his teaching position due to personal reasons effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year,” she wrote. “He will not be returning prior to the date of his resignation. Thank you.”

Several students posted on social media screenshots and accounts of inappropriate messages with the English teacher, whom they identified as Anton. The Farmer City police opened an investigation, but as of Tuesday, no criminal charges had been filed.

Anton has not returned messages for comment. Stanifer could not be reached Tuesday night.

The school district earlier this month denied a Freedom of Information Act request from The Pantagraph seeking emails sent by Anton and closed-session school board meeting minutes.