Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal expands to full day to help school families
Great futures start here

From left, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal members Cayden Fowler, Lanyiah Ligon, Katalaya Ball and Brooklynn Mitchell rehearse a dance on Dec. 10, 2019, for an upcoming winter talent show at the club, 1615 W. Illinois St., Bloomington. At far left, fellow member Ja'ilah Spiller watches the rehearsal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal is expanding to a full-day program following announcements by Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 that they are shifting to remote learning for the start of the fall semester.

The club announced that, beginning Aug. 24, it will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at four locations, for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.

Both school districts said last week that, because of the rise in COVID-19 cases locally, the districts would begin the semester with online learning but would re-evaluate in October whether to return students to in-person instruction.

"We are going to provide an environment for the kids to be supervised and supported by tutors throughout the day," Boys & Girls Club CEO Tony Morstatter told The Pantagraph on Friday.

The four locations will be the clubhouse, 1615 W. Illinois St., Bloomington; two locations at First Christian Church, 401 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington; and Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington, Morstatter said.

One location will be for Unit 5 elementary school students, one for District 87 elementary school students, one for Unit 5 junior high and high school students, and one for District 87 junior high and high school students, he said.

"Right now, the maximum capacity is a little over 200 youth," Morstatter said. There are no income stipulations for families that apply, he said.

"As some of our parents struggle with child care due to our district moving to a remote learning environment, I am thankful for organizations like the Boys & Girls Club that can provide support for parents and children in a safe environment," said District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly.

Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Scribbles Center for Learning and Four Seasons Health Club are among other locations offering help for parents and students this fall.

In addition to supporting students' remote learning, Boys & Girls Club will offer its core programs — education and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics); arts and culture; good character; leadership and service learning; healthy habits, including sports and recreation; teen services; and career development.

Boys & Girls Club is hiring about 25 staff people.

The cost of the expanded program will be about $175 per student per week, Morstatter said. The club is asking families to pay $25 per week.

That leaves $150 per member, or $30,000 to $40,000, that the club must raise through grants, donations and partnership, he said.

Anyone who wishes to apply for the full-day program, or wants to make a donation to support the families, may go to www.bgcbn.org or call 309-829-3034.

Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 plans

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

