Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal expands to full day to help school families

The four locations will be the clubhouse, 1615 W. Illinois St., Bloomington; two locations at First Christian Church, 401 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington; and Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington, Morstatter said.

One location will be for Unit 5 elementary school students, one for District 87 elementary school students, one for Unit 5 junior high and high school students, and one for District 87 junior high and high school students, he said.

"Right now, the maximum capacity is a little over 200 youth," Morstatter said. There are no income stipulations for families that apply, he said.

"As some of our parents struggle with child care due to our district moving to a remote learning environment, I am thankful for organizations like the Boys & Girls Club that can provide support for parents and children in a safe environment," said District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly.

Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Scribbles Center for Learning and Four Seasons Health Club are among other locations offering help for parents and students this fall.