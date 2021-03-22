Can you get into college without an ACT or SAT? University of Illinois might extend test-optional admissions beyond the pandemic

For Illinois students, scheduling exams proved difficult last year, when the pandemic hit in the spring and school districts abruptly shut down for extended periods. National testing dates for the ACT and SAT were canceled time and again.

Many Illinois students take the SAT just once — for free at school — and don’t have access elsewhere, so the Illinois State Board of Education, with permission from the federal government, waived its completion as a graduation requirement for students who are now 12th graders.

Now Illinois schools must offer the SAT to current juniors in April or have them test as seniors in October, according to ISBE. The U.S. Department of Education won’t allow districts to skip assessments for a second year, saying data is needed to assess student progress and learning loss.

But it’s still not clear how many chances applicants will have to test.

“I don’t want a student to be traveling great distances to take the SAT or ACT again because he or she isn’t happy with their score,” said Borst, the U. of I. undergraduate admissions director.