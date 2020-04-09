CARES Act loan enables Lincoln College to rehire furloughed workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — A $1.9 million loan from the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program will enable Lincoln College to hire back 32 employees who were furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, President David Gerlach announced Thursday.

The loan also will result in 16 employees, who had been reduced to three-day work weeks, to return to five-day work weeks, Gerlach said.

All part-time and student workers will continue to be paid, even if they are unable to work because of the state’s stay-home order, according to the announcement.

The affected employees were mostly maintenance, food service, residence hall and other support staff.

The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It provides forgivable loans to small businesses who are financially distressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.