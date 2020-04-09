You are the owner of this article.
CARES Act loan enables Lincoln College to rehire furloughed workers
040120-blm-loc-1viruslincoln

A statue of "pre-beard" Abraham Lincoln welcomes people to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the campus of Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln. A $1.9 million forgivable loan will allow the college to recall employees furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic and make other payroll changes.

 LENORE SOBOTA, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

LINCOLN — A $1.9 million loan from the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program will enable Lincoln College to hire back 32 employees who were furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, President David Gerlach announced Thursday.

The loan also will result in 16 employees, who had been reduced to three-day work weeks, to return to five-day work weeks, Gerlach said.

All part-time and student workers will continue to be paid, even if they are unable to work because of the state’s stay-home order, according to the announcement.

The affected employees were mostly maintenance, food service, residence hall and other support staff.

The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It provides forgivable loans to small businesses who are financially distressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very pleased that Lincoln College was so quickly approved for this critical loan, which will help us save the jobs of workers impacted by furloughs and reduced hours as a result of the economic disruption that has accompanied this deadly virus,” Gerlach said.

He thanked U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood for passing the CARES Act and thanked officials at the State Bank of Lincoln for helping the college successfully apply for the loan.

LaHood said, “This isn’t just a benefit to the employees of the Lincoln College. It will help support businesses and workers throughout the Lincoln community and Logan County.”

LaHood also urged other small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to contact their local lenders to apply for loans.

Gerlach said, “Keeping our employees earning a paycheck helps preserve that economic impact and allows Lincoln College to continue to benefit everyone in our community,” Gerlach added.

The Small Business Administration will forgive the portion of loans that are used for payroll costs and other designated operating expenses for up to eight weeks as long as at least 75 percent of the loan is used for payroll costs.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

