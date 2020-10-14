Cedar Ridge parents speak out against bilingual education changes

“Advocacy is not the mission of Immigration Project,” wrote Sarah Mellor, community navigators manager for the firm. “I personally felt that I could not ignore this mom's plea for our support of immigrant children.”

Demecio Rodas, the father of a Cedar Ridge student, said he is concerned about the bilingual education and support his son will receive with a monolingual teacher because the child primarily speaks and writes in Spanish at this point.

Those 11 students who will learn remotely in grades 3-5 will be given English as a Second Language and bilingual literacy support, “to provide them the essential standards of the grade level as well as the linguistic support we know they will need until we're all able to be back in person,” Weikle said.

Another parent, Irma Gomez said she doesn’t believe the kindergarten through second grade students should be grouped together, which is part of the plan for the younger remote students.

Weikle said those 10 students will learn together from a bilingual teacher while they continue to learn from home.

